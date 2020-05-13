|
William Dallas Rymer
Cleveland - William Dallas Rymer, 73, of Cleveland, TN, passed away on May 6, 2020 at his residence and was a Vietnam Veteran-Army.
Preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Marie Rymer.
Survived by his wife, Maribeth Rymer; sons, Alex Rymer, Matt Rymer and Josh Evans, and Jeff "Bubba" Blair; sibling, Shelva Rymer Bostic; grandchildren, Grace Rymer, Lou Lou Rymer, Clay Brown, Skylar Evans, Liberty Evans and Gavin Bass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to s Project.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 15, 2020