Services
Companion Funeral & Cremation Service
2415 Georgetown Rd Nw
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 473-2620
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rymer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dallas Rymer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Dallas Rymer Obituary
William Dallas Rymer

Cleveland - William Dallas Rymer, 73, of Cleveland, TN, passed away on May 6, 2020 at his residence and was a Vietnam Veteran-Army.

Preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Marie Rymer.

Survived by his wife, Maribeth Rymer; sons, Alex Rymer, Matt Rymer and Josh Evans, and Jeff "Bubba" Blair; sibling, Shelva Rymer Bostic; grandchildren, Grace Rymer, Lou Lou Rymer, Clay Brown, Skylar Evans, Liberty Evans and Gavin Bass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to s Project.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Companion Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -