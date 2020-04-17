|
|
William Darrell (Billy) Hawkins
Karns - William Darrell (Billy) Hawkins born 12/13/1948 of Knoxville, TN went home to be with our Lord on April 16th after an extended illness.
One of the most generous men you will have ever met, Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Barbara Hawkins of Columbus, GA; brother, Michael S Hawkins of Columbus, GA; brother-in -law, Ted Quintard of Cleveland TN.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Hawkins of Knoxville, TN; his two daughters, Donna Sue Letson of Louisville, Kentucky and Ronda Knox of Destrehan, Louisiana; and three granddaughters; Ashley Letson of Knoxville, Tennessee, Lauren Knox of Destrehan, Louisiana, and Emily Knox of Austin, Texas; brother,Butch Hawkins (Renee) of Panama City, Fl; sisters, Cathy Hawkins Quintard of Cleveland TN and Robin Welch (Melvin) of Phoenix City, FL; nieces and nephews, Chris and Sheree Tharp/Charleston, SC, Allie and Jamie Andrews/Birmingham, Al, Caesi Williamson and Payton Evans/Navarre, Fl, Barry and Jenna Cheney, Taylor Hannan, Brooklynn and Michael Cheney/Phenix City, AL, Marcus Quintard, Barbara Quintard/Cleveland TN, Edward Andrew Quintard/Indianapolis IN and Carson Quintard/Clarksville TN.
Bill never met a stranger and lived life to the fullest. An iron worker in his younger years, and a rigger for ORNL later, he was fearless. Golf and fishing were his favorite pass times and buying gadgets was a close third. Like everything else he did, when Bill found the Lord, he was all in, never missing a weekly service, until illness prohibited attendance. A good friend always, a caring and loving husband, and father, Bill shall be missed. He finished well.
Though this is not our wish, a private service will be held at Clicks Funeral Home, Middlebrook Chapel on Tuesday April 21. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020