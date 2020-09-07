William David Banks
Knoxville - Banks, William David - age 58, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. David was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. David worked for Universal Forms and Systems for over 20 years. He enjoyed racquetball, grilling, and everything Tennessee Vols. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Richard Banks and Marie Cassetty Banks. David is survived by his daughters, Courtney "Allie" Banks, and Emily Banks Stephenson and husband Jarod; sister, Betsy Walker and husband Bruce, of Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Patrick Walker and wife Taylor, of Gambrills, Maryland; niece, Sarah Marie Walker, of Lakewood, Colorado; uncle, John Banks, of Knoxville; aunts, Christine Porter, of Ormond Beach, Florida, Ruth Dotson, of Hermitage, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. A private graveside service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 871 N Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909 or the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online Condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com