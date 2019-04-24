|
WILLIAM "Bill" DESMER JONES, SR.
Knoxville, TN
WILLIAM DESMER JONES, SR. "Bill" went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2019. His family, friends, and many earthly angels that God had sent his way
surrounded him. Bill was born in Spray, NC on October 18, 1925 and served in the US Navy from 1944-1946. Bill moved to Knoxville in 1952, where he attended the University of Tennessee. After college, he went to work at the Oak Ridge Institute for Nuclear Studies from 1955-1965 where he assisted in cancer research. In 1959, while still working at the institute, he opened his first women's clothing store, Nancy Lynn Fashions. In 1965, he left the Oak Ridge Institute and operated the Nancy Lynn Fashion stores full-time. In 1968, he invested in many real estate ventures. He eventually closed the clothing stores and retired to travel and spend time with family and friends. Bill was a long-time member of West Lonsdale Baptist Church, until he joined Temple Baptist Church Fountain City in 2006. Preceded in death by his
parents, Luther Watt and Ruth Ann Jones; Nancy Pauline Jones, wife of 53 years; brothers, Jack Jones and Maxwell Stedman Jones; sister, Irma Bateman. He is survived by wife, Patricia Jones; sons, William D. Jones, Jr. and wife, Jan; Timothy Lynn Jones and wife, Melinda; daughter, Nancy Jones Land and husband, Stephen; step-son Lee Varner and wife, Shannon; step-daughters Julie L. Howe and husband, Paul; Cindy D. Yates and husband, Jeff; Melissa D. Roberts; granddaughters, Elisa Jones Chesney and husband, Luke; Christa Jones Bennett and husband, Shawn; Jennifer Jones Crook and husband, Andy; Lauren Jaffurs Hall and husband, Michael; Harrison William Land; Madison Jones; step-granddaughters Hannah Yates Davis and husband, Nathan; Emily Varner; Ella Varner; Emma Yates; Kate Yates and Lyla Yates; step-grandsons, Luke Varner; Joshua Yates; Jesse Howe; Jonathan Yates; Matthew Howe; Jeremiah Yates; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bill loved life. He loved family, friends, travel, golf, and his relationship with Christ that he demonstrated to others by example. He was always the voice of reason and the calm in the storm. 1 Corinthians 15:58 says, "Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord." Bill will be missed. Our hearts will grieve his loss, but we will rejoice in knowing that his earthly suffering has come to an end. We will dwell on the good memories that being a part of his life has left with us. We will take consolation in knowing that this separation is only temporary; we will see each other again, not in an earthly vessel but a heavenly one. This is how he would want us to remember him. The family would like to offer special thanks for all the "angels" God sent to us to take care of Bill. The Smokey Mountain Hospice Team: Scarlett Mynatt, Desiree Kennard, Meagan Bledsoe, Kristi Hall, Geraldine Wilson, Richie Sexton, Dr. Davidson, and James Yeary. Also a special thanks to: nurses, Aaron Prewitt, Tina Campbell, and Faith Dixson; CNA's, Alicia Eslinger, Serena Poland, and Amanda Seeber; special chef, Lisa Johnson, who was always ready and willing to prepare him anything he wanted to eat because of her kind and loving heart; and the team of medical doctors, especially Dr. Link; nurses, and CNA's at UT Hospital 8th floor east, who all lovingly and compassionately cared for Bill during his stay. And a very special thank you to caregiver and friend, Donna Harrison. These people helped us to make it when we felt the task set before us was impossible. The love and care they provided to Bill was appreciated and will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26th at Temple Baptist Church, 2100 Woodrow Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 from 5pm-7pm with funeral service to follow. Smokey Mountain Hospice Chaplain, James Yeary officiating. Family and friends will meet at noon on Saturday, April 27th at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, 4131 E. Emory Road, Knoxville, TN 37939 and proceed to Highland Memorial Cemetery for the graveside service and full military honors. Pastor Charles Lawson, officiating. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019