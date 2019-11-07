|
William Devon Mathis
Knoxville - William Devon Mathis was born February 21, 1953 to William "Big Joe" Mathis and Betty Joan Smith Mathis in Knoxville, Tennessee. He went home to be with his Heavenly Father on November 1, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Lovingly called Pops, he was a man of integrity and love.
Preceded in death by his children, Devon Mathis and Nikkie Hall; parents; siblings, James H. "Butch" Smith, III, Wilford E. "Rusty" Smith, Retta J. Mathis and Wilma "Phine" King.
Survived by his wife and soulmate, Stephana "Candy" Mathis; sons, Toriano "Archie" Bates, William Blair and Joaquin "Paco" Nolan; stepdaughters, Lequanda Littlejohn and Wakenda Hardin; grandchildren, DeMerius Logan, Toriana Bates, Ariyana and Alaysia Chandler and Ryunna Wilson; brother, Larry Mathis, Sr.; sisters, Pearl "Sugar" Mathis and J. Diane Mathis; a host of other family and friends to include devoted friend, Joe Jones.
Saturday, November 9, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Service to follow at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Steve Simpson is the Eulogist. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019