Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens
William Dexter Scarbrough

William Dexter Scarbrough Obituary
William Dexter Scarbrough

Lenoir City -

William Dexter Scarbrough of Lenoir City passed away Sunday morning, August 18, 2019 at his home. Bill was a member of Central United Methodist Church. He retired from TDS and was past president of Concord Telephone Exchange. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mignon; parents, Jim and Blanche Scarbrough; sister, Charlotte Webster.

Survived by his daughter, Michele Scarbrough Vondy (Eric);son, Kyle Scarbrough (Jennifer Hunnicutt); 6 grandchildren: Kayla, Christopher, Karley, Scotty, Kylee, and Madison. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Scarbrough (Mary Jo); sister, Betty Easton; sister-in-law, Brenda Welch along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20th at Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
