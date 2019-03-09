|
William Donald Nelson
Oak Ridge, TN
William Donald Nelson age 90 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Don passed away Sunday March 03, 2019. He served in the Army for over 3 years and was an Electrical Engineer/manager with General Electric in Syracuse New York for 33 years and then moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee in 1980 to continue a career at Y-12. Don enjoyed golfing, and was a pilot, a marathon runner and a world traveler. Don is survived by his loving wife: Joy of 67 years, sons: Ken (Vickie), Tom (Suzie), Steven (Bev), daughter: Linda Lieberman (Ken), sister: Jenny Neff, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents: William and Emelda Nelson, brothers: Lucien and Harry, sisters: Christina White, Jean Grueb and Lenora Festa. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm March 09, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church. Expressions of love in lieu of flowers may be made as donations to Grace Lutheran Church 131 Gettysburg Ave. Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Online messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com. Services and Cremation arrangements entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 9, 2019