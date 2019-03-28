|
William Duke Ogle
Knoxville, TN
William Duke (Bill) Ogle, age 79, joined his beloved parents Katherine and Bruce Ogle, in God's Heavenly Kingdom on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Bill has hammered his last nail and has taken his final checkered flag as he fought against the extremely rare and aggressive nature of Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer. Bill's children, Billy Jr. and Kristi Ogle, his deeply-loved partner in life, Joann Moore have been by his side constantly and have provided care and comfort throughout his illness.
From an early age, Bill was destined to excel in two career paths. He was approximately 11 years old when he built his first construction project which was a clubhouse for himself and his buddies. It took two days to build and one day to
dismantle when Dad discovered that the boys had used his new lumber and nails. The boys carefully removed every board, pulled every nail, and restacked the lumber to meet Dad's exacting standards. Bill became a well-known west Knoxville residential builder, completing in excess of 100 homes during his career. He was a long-time member of Knoxville Home Builders Association.
Bill was about 15 years old when he discovered dirt track racing. He was soon modifying street-legal cars so he could race on many of the dirt racetracks in Knoxville and surrounding areas. Bill and brothers, Jack and Jim, later purchased Atomic Speedway (1977) and Smoky Mountain Raceway (1979), operating both tracks for more than 20 years. During his racing career, Bill won numerous late-model feature events and track championships driving his well-known #01. He also won the 1978 Winter Nationals Dirt Track Championship during Daytona Speed Week at Volusia County Raceway in Florida. Bill was a 2001 inductee into the East Tennessee Racing Hall of Fame.
Bill was an avid collector of antique cars, classic cars, show cars, neon signs, and automotive memorabilia. One of his
favorite pastimes was to attend the many car show in and around Knoxville where he would buy, sell, trade, and swap at the drop of a hat.
As a young boy, Bill welcomed Jesus Christ into his life and strived to follow the teachings of Christ in his daily endeavors. Bill was of the Baptist faith and had been a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church, Middlebrook Heights Baptist Church, and Hollywood Hills Baptist Church.
Bill joined his brothers, Bruce and Jack, in the Army National Guard and received his honorable discharge on December 3, 1959.
Preceded in death by parents, Bruce and Katherine Ogle; nephew, Tuckey Hayes, III; and great-niece, Brennan Ogle. Survived by son and daughter, Billy & Kristi Ogle; best friend forever, Joann Moore; granddaughter, Keeleigh Ogle; siblings, Bruce, Jack (Norma), Jim (Lynn), Mary (Melvin) Pierce, Martha (Vance) Burkey, Shirley (Bob) Cook, Becky (Danny) Kelley, and Virginia (Norman) Swain; mother of his children, Karen Ogle; nieces & nephews, Tina (Tommy) Templeton, Missy Brown, Robby (Angie) Ogle, Lisa (Steve) Reed, Vicky (Ernest) Short, Mindy (Steve) Meade, Laura (Pete) Wright, Mel (Gina) Pierce, Winston Hayes, Jason Ogle, James (Susan) Ogle, Katherine (Dan) Parsons, Sarah (Mike) Newman, Jennifer & Christopher Kelley; many great-nieces & nephews, and other extended
family members including Kendra & Greg Shackleford and children.
Bill was a loving dad, a faithful friend, and a mentor to many young entrepreneurs. He took great pride in helping others succeed in life and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.
Our family will forever appreciate the wonderful care and kindness shown to Bill by Dr. Robert D. Schumaker and staff of Tennessee Cancer Specialists, the many doctors and nurses at UT Medical Center, and the nursing staff of Covenant Homecare & Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7pm. Graveside service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Berry Highland Cemetery. Pallbearers are Billy King, John Yoder, Ronnie Smith, Tim Sands, Rick Owens, and Allen Shafer. Rev. Phil Rains will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division St. Knoxville, TN 37919, or to ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors's Asscoiation, Inc. https://thyca.org/donations where research is being done on Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019