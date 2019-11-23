|
William E. "Bill" Fothergill
Knoxville - William (Bill) E. Fothergill, age 81, passed away on November 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Bill attended First Baptist Concord in Farragut. He served for 4 years in the US Air Force after graduating from Joliet Junior College in 1958. Bill spent his career with Bell Labs, focusing on switching systems and curriculum development. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed sharing this hobby with his grandchildren. William was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Marion and sister Lorraine. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pat Fothergill; 3 Children; Marcy (Donald) Snider, Nancy (Steve) Harper and Jennifer (Todd) Harms; 7 grandchildren; Mackenzie, Bekah, Nate, Haley, Rees, Luke and Anna Lynn; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
Family will receive friends from 12-1:30pm on Tuesday, November 26 at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to celebrate Bill's life to immediately follow. Burial will be in Pleasant Forest Cemetery with full military honors conferred by the US Air Force and the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to
