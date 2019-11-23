Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fothergill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. "Bill" Fothergill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. "Bill" Fothergill Obituary
William E. "Bill" Fothergill

Knoxville - William (Bill) E. Fothergill, age 81, passed away on November 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Bill attended First Baptist Concord in Farragut. He served for 4 years in the US Air Force after graduating from Joliet Junior College in 1958. Bill spent his career with Bell Labs, focusing on switching systems and curriculum development. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed sharing this hobby with his grandchildren. William was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Marion and sister Lorraine. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pat Fothergill; 3 Children; Marcy (Donald) Snider, Nancy (Steve) Harper and Jennifer (Todd) Harms; 7 grandchildren; Mackenzie, Bekah, Nate, Haley, Rees, Luke and Anna Lynn; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.

Family will receive friends from 12-1:30pm on Tuesday, November 26 at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to celebrate Bill's life to immediately follow. Burial will be in Pleasant Forest Cemetery with full military honors conferred by the US Air Force and the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -