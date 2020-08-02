William E (Eddie) Grayson
William E. (Eddie) Grayson, 60, of the South Central Community passed away Saturday at his home.
He was employed as a tanker driver with Ready Mix USA. He was Pentecostal by faith.
Eddie was a loving husband, wonderful father, grandfather, and a loyal friend. He never met a stranger and was generous to a fault. He adored animals and loved his dogs, Barney, Spot, Mollie, and Rambo. He was a lifelong trucker and enjoyed driving and all the people he met in the course of each day. He will be dearly missed and will leave a hole in each of our heart.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Grayson, his sons, William (Will) Brent Grayson and his wife Staci of Knoxville and Jordan Tyler Grayson of Greeneville his mother Mary McMurtry of Knoxville, his brothers and sisters Tony (Marsha) Grayson of Ozone Falls, Brother Gary (Linda) Wheeler of Knoxville, Michael (Kathy) Grayson of Knoxville, Johnny Grayson Jr. and Donna Smith all of Knoxville, Jean Peters of San Diego, CA, Linda Lee and John Mills of Iowa and brother-in-law, James Householder of Knoxville, His grandchildren, Caden and Gavin. His brothers in-law Richard Lister, Gary (Tammy) Lister of Greeneville, his sisters-in-law Barbara Bolton of Midway, Julia Darby of South Central and several nieces and nephews.
Special friends James Cantrell, Sammy Henley, Robert Tapp and Sarah Weese and many more friends too numerous to mention.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 4th, from 4-7 PM at Jeffers Funeral Service Afton Chapel. The funeral service will follow visitation at 7 PM in the chapel with Pastor Shane Grayson officiating. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 5th, at Grayson family farm at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tony Grayson, Gary Wheeler, Michael Grayson, Johnny Grayson Jr., William Brent Grayson, and Jordan Tyler Grayson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Caden Hibbert, Gavin Grayson, Michael Grayson Jr., Richard Lister, and Gary Lister. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.stjude.org
or call 1-800-805-5856 and reference his name.
