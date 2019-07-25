Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
View Map
William E. "Bill" Hall


1933 - 2019
William E. "Bill" Hall Obituary
William E. "Bill" Hall

Knoxville - William E. "Bill" Hall, of Knoxville, formerly Crossville, peacefully passed away in his home on Sunday evening, July 21, 2019.

Bill was an auto mechanic in Lenoir City for over 30 years and enjoyed a long retirement which he and his wife, Margie, spent traveling, volunteering and gardening. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Blankenship Hall, and his brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Elizabeth Hall.

Bill is survived by his son, Mickey Hall; grandson, Aaron Hall; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Ashton and John Fitzgerald.

The family will receive friends on Sunday July 28th at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with a celebration of life immediately following.

Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Good Samaritans, P.O. Box 89, Crossville, TN 38557.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 25 to July 27, 2019
