William E. "Bud" McMurray
Knoxville , TN
William E. "Bud" McMurray age 77 of South Knoxville, died peacefully at home on May 3, 2019, surrounded by his
loving family. A master jeweler, Bud labored at his craft for
nearly 45 years working at several
prominent jewelers in the Knoxville area. Preceded in death by parents, William Robert & Helen McMurray; son, William E. Buddy McMurray, Jr.; sister, Bobbie Jo McMurray. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Jo Ann McMurray; daughter, Kimberly Lyon (Lee); grandsons, Josh Lyon (Amy), Zachary Lyon (Brittany) Tyler Kalish; granddaughters, Kaylee Lyon (Amariyuan Carter), Kaitlyn McMurray (Matthew Sheckles); great-grandchildren, Quinn Lyon, Landon Lyon, Brodey Lyon, Aubrey Carter, Layla Carter, Courtlynn Carter; sisters, Charlotte Ellis and Linda Stansberry (David); sisters-in-law, Brenda Warwick (Bob) and Wanda Thomas (Ron) and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the U.T. Hospice staff for their care and support. Receiving of friends will be held from 6:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with the funeral service held at 7:00 PM with Rev. Ron Thomas officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 PM, Thursday, May 9, 2019 for a 3:00 PM committal service at Bookwalter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial
contributions in Bud's memory be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee 5801 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 7, 2019