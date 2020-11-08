1/1
William E. "Bill" Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" E. Russell

Kodak - William "Bill" E. Russell, age 80, of Kodak, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, November 6, 2020. As an avid farmer, he loved farming and cattle all of his life. He was a member of McCampbell's Chapel United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. He was the son of the late George Ben and Stella S. Russell. He is survived by his daughter, Connie (Eric Peters) Holt of Kodak; son, Will (Brandi) Russell of Dandridge; grandchildren, Andrew (Shannon) Holt, Harper and Averie Russell; brothers, Leroy (Louise) Russell of Huntsville, AL, Jack (Adele) Russell of Strawberry Plains, Oren (Selma Rhea) Russell of Strawberry Plains; sister, Mabel Jo (Virgil) Patterson of Dandridge; special close partner, Carolyn WolfenBarger; special furry friend, Ellie Mae; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Tennova Hospice Team and his nurse, Angie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Graveside service 11:00 AM Wednesday November 11, 2020, at McCampbell's Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Mr. Russell will lie in state from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Tuesday at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fielden Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved