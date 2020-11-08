William "Bill" E. Russell
Kodak - William "Bill" E. Russell, age 80, of Kodak, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, November 6, 2020. As an avid farmer, he loved farming and cattle all of his life. He was a member of McCampbell's Chapel United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. He was the son of the late George Ben and Stella S. Russell. He is survived by his daughter, Connie (Eric Peters) Holt of Kodak; son, Will (Brandi) Russell of Dandridge; grandchildren, Andrew (Shannon) Holt, Harper and Averie Russell; brothers, Leroy (Louise) Russell of Huntsville, AL, Jack (Adele) Russell of Strawberry Plains, Oren (Selma Rhea) Russell of Strawberry Plains; sister, Mabel Jo (Virgil) Patterson of Dandridge; special close partner, Carolyn WolfenBarger; special furry friend, Ellie Mae; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Tennova Hospice Team and his nurse, Angie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
and or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Graveside service 11:00 AM Wednesday November 11, 2020, at McCampbell's Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Mr. Russell will lie in state from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Tuesday at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.