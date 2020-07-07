1/1
William E. "Bill" Shipley
Concord - William Edward "Bill" Shipley, age 92, of Concord Tennessee, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 peacefully at his home of 65 years. He joined his wife of 68 years, Anne in heaven, who passed away three weeks prior. They are enjoying a ballroom dance together.

Bill was an very active member of Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian. He served on the Board of Deacons and the Board of Elders. Bill was also the church treasurer for over forty years. He was a member of the West Knox Lions Club for many years. Bill was retired from

Concord Telephone Exchange after 42 years of making sure the community had telephone. He was over all the field operations. You could see him climbing a pole on the side of the road or crawling under a house. He made sure the phones kept on ringing.

In Additon to his wife, Anne McFee Shipley, bill is preceded in death by his parents, Burl Shipley and Harriett Lewis Shipley; brothers, John, Charles, Ralph, Roy, Ray and Rodney Shipley; sisters, Mary Wise, Gladys Keller and Betty Garrison. Bill was the last surviving sibling of 10 children,

He has left to carry on his legacy, sons, Edward Shipley and wife Sonya, Newnan, Georgia, Robert Shipley of Gainesville, Georgia; grandchildren, Kristina Nicole, Travis William, Laura Anne and Georgia Walters; great grandchild, Brody Edward; sister-in-law, Helen Shipley; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at their convenience at the Click Funeral Home Chapel.

Close friends and family will gather at Bill and Anne's home on Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m.

Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. on Friday at Virtue Cemetery for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 725 Virtue Road, Farragut, Tennessee 37934.

Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Shipley family. www.clickfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Bill and Anne's home
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Virtue Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
