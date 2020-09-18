William Earl Mayes, Jr.
Knoxville - Rev. William Earl Mayes, Jr., age 71 of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, September17, 2020. He was a true man of God and loved preaching the Gospel of Christ. He was a member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church in Heiskell. He was retired from Mayfield Dairy, and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Preceded in death by parents William Earl Mayes, Sr., and Barbara Mayes; step-mom Nancy Mayes. Survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Mary Frances Mayes; son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Carla Mayes; daughter Traci Capps; granddaughter Jennifer Mayes; brother and wife, Randy and Shelia Mayes; step-brother and wife, Bobby and Karen Poland, along with several nieces and nephews. Graveside Service for Mr. Mayes will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:30 am in the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway officiated by Rev. Michael Parsley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a call of convenience for friends will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9am -5pm at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City. Condolence for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com