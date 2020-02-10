|
William Earl "Bill" Tuller
Knoxville - On Saturday, February 8, 2020, William Earl (Bill) Tuller, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 79 in Knoxville, Tennessee after a short battle with cancer. Bill was born on October 15, 1940, in Mansfield, Ohio to Clarence and Virginia Tuller. Following his graduation from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina, Bill spent his career in finance working for General Electric Credit Corporation, Bank of America and finally 21st Mortgage in Knoxville at the time of his retirement.
For the past 25 years, Bill was devoted to his wife Dean O'Donniley Tuller, and together they filled each day with laughter and adventure. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Virginia Tuller. He is survived by his sister Judith Tuller Ludden and his brother Robert Tuller. Bill leaves behind three children whom he raised with his first wife, Janet Griffin Tuller: his son, Michael Tuller, wife Angela and their daughter Elena (Ellie), his daughter Laura Tuller Benton, husband Michael and her sons Ryan Smith and Daniel Smith, and his daughter Jeanne Tuller Hixon, her husband Daniel and their son William (Ross). Bill also leaves behind Dean's daughters, Suzanne Vaughn Laine, and her sons, Chase and Preston Laine, and Melissa Preston Vaughn and her daughter, Lillian Vaughn.
Bill was a bolt of lightning to those who knew him. Never one to stand still for long, he was committed to both God and his family in a way that made everyone he touched feel special. In addition to his family, Bill loved Tennessee football, the game of golf and time with his friends. With his friend of more than 50 years, Hal Deatherage, Bill spent countless days in marginal weather chasing a little white ball, all while needling each other endlessly. Always humble, Bill was a skilled golfer and his passion for the game was infinite. He traveled the world with his family and friends teeing it up and tallying a total of three holes-in-one during his time on the links.
On Saturday, February 15, 2020, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends in a Celebration of Life at the Milestones Event Center until 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass in celebration of Bill's life. Memorial gifts may be sent to: InterFaith Health Clinic, 315 Gill Avenue, Knoxville TN 37917 or Concord United Methodist Church, 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020