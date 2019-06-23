|
|
William Edington
Knoxville - William A. "Bill" Edington, age 72, of Knoxville passed away at home on June 18, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Bill attended Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. He retired from MWI Inc. in Dallas. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Everett "Britch" and Theo Edington; brothers, Herbert and Wayne; great grandson, Aiden.
He is survived by his partner of almost of 40 years, Ray Jones; children, Kevin (Shana) Edington, Kellie (Nick) Galloway; grandchildren, Samuel, Ridley, Victoria, Evan and Chevy Edington, John Ferriola and Andrea Galloway; special friends, Charae Jones (Harvey) Smith and Randall Jones.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25th at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a service to celebrate William's life to immediately follow at 6 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Bluff Baptist Church, 9215 Floyd Lane, Knoxville, TN 37923.
Special thanks to the Creekhead Cove neighborhood , Dr. Daniel Ibach and Staff at Tennessee Cancer Specialist, and Dr. Robert Alan Rice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019