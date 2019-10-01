|
William Elbert "Bill" Berry
Lenoir City - William Elbert "Bill" Berry - age 77 of Lenoir City passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Bill was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He was a member of Friendsville First Baptist for 43 years and a licensed Baptist minister for over 40 years. Bill was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Army. He was a member Unitia Lodge #295 F&AM for 51 years, the Oil Chemical United Union Workers K-25, the United Steel Worker Union K-25 and retired from UCOR K-25 Plant in 2008.
Bill was preceded in death by his life mate of 56 years and wife of 53 years, Mary Sue Williams Berry; parents, Clifford and Edith Russell Berry; brothers: Gilbert Lee Berry and John Wesley Berry.
Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Charlotte Berry; granddaughter, Kylia Bailee Berry; step-grandsons, Chase and Landon Ketron; step great-grandson, Braelen Ketron; brothers and sisters-in-law: Joe and Linda Berry, Leroy and Debbie Berry, James Thomas and Renee Berry; sisters and brothers-in-law: Martha Stinnett, Myrtle Ann and Jay Howard, Jackie and Billy McDonald; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Carol Williams, Bobbie McDaniel Williams and Bill Williams of Lenoir City; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Scott Kidd and Rev. Bill Gowder officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 9:30 Friday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 10 a.m. graveside services with full military honors. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019