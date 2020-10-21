William Eugene Rimmer
Franklin - It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our precious father, William Eugene Rimmer, (born May 24, 1928) who passed away on October 19, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN, following a brief battle with pneumonia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Bea Galyon Rimmer (September 24, 1930-July 17, 1993.) He leaves his son, Randy Rimmer (Joanna) of Kingsport, TN, daughters Sherry Gilhart (Chuck) of Scottsdale, AZ and Holly Rimmer (Fred Arnold) of Franklin, TN. Eight grandchildren: Ryan Rimmer, Rachel Rimmer Brewer, Clark Gilhart, Whitney Gilhart, Hailey Gilhart Yelverton, Lauren Balch, Harrison Hymel, and John Hymel. Three great grandchildren: Katelyn Rimmer, Elyse Brewer, and Hudson Balch and many close friends including his church family from Gayland Heights Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. Born in Dandridge, TN ,he was the son of Omer Hassell Rimmer and Eliza Hudson Rimmer. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, John Manning Rimmer and Omer Hassell Rimmer,Jr. He graduated from old Knoxville High School, and met his loving wife while they were both working at Kress's Department Store. Early on, they enjoyed going to movies, fishing, and hiking before settling down to have their children. Gene was a long time employee of Ceil Heat in Knoxville, until it's closing. He continued to be an independent contractor, repairing ceiling heat until his retirement, often doing work pro bono for those in need. He also worked as a supervisor at Robertshaw/ Fulton Control Co. in Knoxville, TN until his retirement. Gene enjoyed many things including UT Athletics, especially the Lady Vols and Pat Head Summit. He enjoyed trout fishing and boating with his son Randy, hiking in Arizona with his daughter Sherry, and taking in Nashville attractions with his daughter Holly. He enjoyed crafts and helping with vacation Bible school at his church, which he looked forward to every year. The pastor, Chuck Webb and congregation were like his second family. Later in life, he enjoyed working puzzles and spending time with his special friend Helen Caldwell, who was a great comfort to him.
A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 25 at Woodlawn Cemetery in South Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to a charity of your choice
