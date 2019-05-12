|
William Eugene Thomas
Knoxville, TN
William (Bill) Eugene Thomas, Sr., passed away at home, Friday, May 10, 2019 at 88 years of age, with his daughter by his side. He was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee; worked for Western Union in Knoxville/Atlanta area for the majority of his career and worked the last 20 years in Atlanta for Concert/British Telecom making many special friends and memories there. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 plus years, his "Darlin' Love", Oritha Fine Thomas; his son, William Eugene (Gene) Thomas, Jr.; parents, William McSwain Thomas and Treva Flanagin Thomas; sisters, Mildred Thomas Zalvis and Barbara Thomas Shell and brother, Jerry Thomas; his father and mother-in-law, Riley Fine and Eula Marshall Fine. Bill is survived by his daughter, Angela Thomas Arnold, granddaughter, Courtney Arnold Richards and her husband Zachary Richards, by grand-niece Lisa Thomas and very beloved nieces and nephews James & Elizabeth St. Clair, Jerry & Mary Thomas, David & Anne Thomas, Rebecca & Kirby Rothenburger, Denise Shell Wilson and Michael Zalvis; Jennifer Thomas, Rebekah Thomas Wood, Jonathan Thomas, Travis Wilson, Brennan Wilson; and by his beloved, adoring cats Pete, Re-Pete and Bonnie. He was a part of the Knoxville High School Hiking Club and hiked all over The Great Smoky Mountains. After graduating from Knoxville High School, class of 1948, he served in the Navy as a Teleman TE2, in the Korean War on the USS AULT 1950-1954 and loved telling stories of his time serving in Tripoli, Libya, on Wheelus AFB in the communications unit. He was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church of Knoxville for more than 60 years. He found joy in his family, his cats, feeding the wild birds, gardening and genealogy; and anyone who knew him found joy in him. Everybody loved him. Thanks to all his special friend at the S&S Cafeteria. In honor of his great love for animals, and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Young Williams Animal Center young-williams.org/donations 4833, 6400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or Middle Creek Cemetery, Pigeon Forge, 1830 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Wednesday at Middle Creek Cemetery, Pigeon Forge, TN., for graveside service. The family will receive Friends 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, TN 37919. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com.
