Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Gov. John Sevier Hwy
William F. Jones

William F. Jones Obituary
William F. Jones

Knoxville - William F. Jones, 67, of Knoxville, passed away on December 27, 2019.

He was raised in Knoxville and attended the University of Tennessee, where he received a bachelor's and master's degree in electrical engineering. His career was dedicated to improving medical technology. He enjoyed traveling around the world and loved to read, particularly autobiographies and science fiction.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William K. Jones and Kathleen Bell Jones. Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy Jones; son, David Jones; brother, Mark Jones and wife Janet of Knoxville; sister, Ann Dodson and husband Ross of Athens, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 669, Knoxville, TN 37901.

Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
