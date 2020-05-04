|
William F. "Bill" Pittman
Maumelle, AR - William F. "Bill" Pittman of Maumelle, Arkansas, formerly of Sheridan, was born March 20, 1933in Parkin, Arkansas, the son of the late Joseph William Pittman and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Jones Pittman. He was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Sheridan, where he and his late wife Ruby, were very active volunteers in the food bank ministry. He was retired from the lumber industry, and in his spare time, he enjoyed square dancing, gardening, and piddlin' in his shop. Without question, Bill loved Jesus, and he was so eager to enter the gates of Heaven, to see his Savior, and his Ruby, who made it to Heaven just 57 days before him. They had been married 50 years this past New Years Day.
Mr. Pittman died Saturday at the age of 87.
Survivors include his sons, Steve (Lynn) Pittman of Vonore, Tennessee, Keith (Sonya) Pittman of Cordova, Tennessee, Mike Shelton of Houston, Texas; daughters, Pat (Jim) Jez of Sherwood, Teresa (Keith) Brown of Benton, Pam Allen of Jacksonville; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of friends and Church family.
Due to Covid-19, the funeral services will be private.
Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-1306.
