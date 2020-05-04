Resources
More Obituaries for William Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. "Bill" Pittman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. "Bill" Pittman Obituary
William F. "Bill" Pittman

Maumelle, AR - William F. "Bill" Pittman of Maumelle, Arkansas, formerly of Sheridan, was born March 20, 1933in Parkin, Arkansas, the son of the late Joseph William Pittman and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Jones Pittman. He was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Sheridan, where he and his late wife Ruby, were very active volunteers in the food bank ministry. He was retired from the lumber industry, and in his spare time, he enjoyed square dancing, gardening, and piddlin' in his shop. Without question, Bill loved Jesus, and he was so eager to enter the gates of Heaven, to see his Savior, and his Ruby, who made it to Heaven just 57 days before him. They had been married 50 years this past New Years Day.

Mr. Pittman died Saturday at the age of 87.

Survivors include his sons, Steve (Lynn) Pittman of Vonore, Tennessee, Keith (Sonya) Pittman of Cordova, Tennessee, Mike Shelton of Houston, Texas; daughters, Pat (Jim) Jez of Sherwood, Teresa (Keith) Brown of Benton, Pam Allen of Jacksonville; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of friends and Church family.

Due to Covid-19, the funeral services will be private.

Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-1306.

www.memorialgardenssheridan.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -