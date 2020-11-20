1/1
William F. Proffitt Sr.
William F. Proffitt, Sr.

Maryville, TN - William F. Proffitt, Sr., age 96 of Maryville, passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020, at Shannondale Healthcare Center in Maryville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera, parents Harry H. and Lelia Proffitt, siblings James, Harry, Bob, Mary Wright, and Margaret Cunningham.

He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Bell of New Orleans, Louisiana; children William (Mary Jessie), Paul (Annette) of Suwanee, Georgia, and Jean Nunnally (Todd) of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Born and raised in Blount County, Bill was a graduate of Maryville High School and Maryville College, where he and Vera met and where he was proud to have been a starter on the football team that played in the first Tangerine Bowl. Following graduation, he was a full-time farmer until 1962. Besides operating Proffitt Realty Company for over 35 years, Bill served the community in many capacities throughout his life. For 39 years he served on the Alcoa City Planning Commission. He also served on the Blount County Planning Commission, was a former chairman of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, a former chairman of the Blount County Industrial Development Board, a former chair of the Blount County Board of Realtors and a past president of the Knoxville Chapter of Real Estate Appraisers. He was a member of the Leadership Blount Class of 1993 and received their Community Leadership Award in 2014. He was an active member of Alcoa Kiwanis for over 45 years and a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville throughout his life serving as a deacon and an elder.

From boyhood Bill loved airplanes and finally obtained his private pilot's license at age 72. He was an avid bicyclist, riding for sport and fitness and winning awards in the regional and state Senior Olympics. He was also a gifted woodworker, known for some beautiful furniture and the dozens of carved birds he gave away over the years.

A warm thank you to the staff at Shannondale of Maryville for the care and support that Bill received there. A celebration of life may be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be directed to New Providence Presbyterian Church or to the Proffitt-Lusk Scholarship at Maryville College at 502 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Tennessee 37804, Attention: Office of Advancement.

www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
