Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Peace and Goodwill Church
William Farris Jr.

William Farris Jr. Obituary
William Farris Jr

William Farris Jr age 75 passed away at UT Medical Center on Friday, March 6, 2020, after a brief illness He is preceded in death by his parents William Farris Sr and Marzona Farris and granddaughter Keyawna Bingham

He is survived by his wife Easter Blair Farris, two brothers Henry Earl and Anthony Farris, two sisters Patricia Farris and Kathy Farris from Forth Worth Texas, 5 brothers-in-law and 6 sisters-in-law, children. Daughters, Tamika, Tasha and Angie son Anthony. 11 grandchildren 4 of them who were by his side. Tunishia, JaChandara, Jacqueline, and Jeffrey, 4 great-grandchildren A host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends, to numerous to name. We wish to thank Dr RamChandren and the UT staff at the UT Medical Center.

The family will receive friends Sat March 21 from 12-1 with the Service to follow at Peace and Goodwill Church with Rev. John B. Jordan officiating. The final rest will immediately follow at New Grey Cemetery. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
