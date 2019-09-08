|
William Fizz
knoxville - William L. (Bill) Fizz passed away September 3, 2019 after a long illness following a stroke 1 ½ years ago and more recently a fall from which he never recovered.
Bill was born in Pottstown, PA on March 25, 1925. He was a World War II Veteran, a Marine who served his county proudly and was in four major campaigns in the South Pacific, Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Saipan and Tinian. Even at age 94 he still considered himself a Marine saying "Once a Marine Always a Marine".
Bill was a Real-Estate Broker in Florida for many years. After he retired, he and his wife Kit moved to Knoxville where he decided retirement wasn't for him. He returned to work for Clayton Volvo until his second retirement, that did not last either, so he went back to work for Mazda of Knoxville until he made his third and final retirement!
Bill's favorite past time was watching old movies, especially Westerns. He enjoyed fishing, reading and taking walks with his wife and one of his beloved pets. He loved dogs and he and Kit were never without one. He leaves behind his much-loved "Brick", a 12 year old 75 lb. Boxer that was a rescue when he was eight years old. A more wonderful pet never existed.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Eva Hartman-Fizz and William Morris Fizz, his siblings of five sisters and two brothers and his only son, William M. Fizz.
He leaves, to mourn his passing, his wife "Kit" of almost 50 years, two daughters, Linda Wilkes and Ginny (Phillip) Knight of Fort Smith, Ar. Several grand and great grandchildren. Also, a young man who has been like a son to him for many years, especially after the stroke in 2018 which disabled him to a great degree, Jeff Burgin. Jeff has always been there when needed to assist in any way possible. He also leaves two friends, Andrew Jenkins and Paul Wells who were frequent visitors during his declining months. Pastor Bill McGaha of North West Baptist Church, where Bill is a member, has been such a tremendous help to Bill and his wife.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 from 11am to 12:45pm at which time we will proceed to Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1pm Interment Service with Pastor John McGaha officiating. Friends and family may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019