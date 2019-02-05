|
|
William Franklin Allen
Lenoir City, TN
William Franklin Allen, 72, was born April 9, 1946, to Arthur and Dorothy Finerd Allen in Findlay, Ohio. Bill passed away February 3, 2019, from a massive heart attack on his way home from church.
Bill served in the US Navy and was stationed in Iceland and Philadelphia, PA. Bill and his family moved to Lenoir City in December 1978 where he worked for Polson Rubber Company as the comptroller. When Polson closed, he worked for Magnatron as company Vice President and bookkeeper/accountant until he retired but where he still worked part time. He worked from 2002-2012 for Wilburn Hardware, Lenoir City as company treasurer, office manager, and bookkeeper/accountant. He attended the Lenoir City Nazarene Church. Bill was an organ donor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Raymond Allen, Bob (Rosie) Allen, Donna (Don) Turner, Shirley (Jerry) Thompson, Brenda Mercer.
Bill is survived by his adoring wife, Ann Shipley Allen whom he married June 1989. He leaves behind two loving daughters, Kelly (Brad) Bauer and their child, Chloe, and Mariam (Craig) Amburn and their sons Will, Ethan, and Elijah; devoted step children are Jim Fox and daughter Elisha, Sara (Dennis) Rowe and children, Elizabeth Jackson and Sam Rowe. He leaves several nieces and nephews, brother-in-law, Richard Mercer, mother-in-law, Helen Wilburn Shipley.
Bill grew up in the Salvation Army Church in Ohio, was a bell ringer and life long supporter of the Salvation Army. We would appreciate contributions in Bill's memory be made to the Salvation Army of Loudon County, P.O. Box 989, Lenoir City, TN 37771.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. A private graveside will be held at a later date. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019