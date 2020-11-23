William Gary (Bill) Oakes
Seymour - William Gary (Bill) Oakes, age 74 of Seymour, Tennessee entered the Gates of his Heavenly Home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Bill was a graduate of Young High School and the University of Tennessee. He was owner and operator of Oakes Dental Lab for over 40 years. He served as an educational director for Dentsply Corp. and the Dental Clinic of University of Tennessee. Bill was a member of Leadership Sevier and served multiple terms on the Sevier County Commission. He has served on the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors. Bill has been the long time Seymour Santa for the Seymour Christmas Parade. He was a also member of the Seymour Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Bill was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church and the Family Focus Sunday School Class. He, also, loved his White Star Friends and Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. Bill will be missed by his four- legged friends, Harry, Sally, and Kitty. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William A. Oakes.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Tucker Oakes of Seymour; mother, Helen Goan Oakes of Seymour; son, William McKinley Oakes (Amanda) of Red Lodge, Montana; daughter Nikki Howe (Andy) of Maryville; step-sons, Christopher Reece (Carla) of Fletcher, North Carolina and Patrick Reece of Greeneville, South Carolina; sister, Karen Gourley (Danny) of Rutledge; and in-laws, Bobby, Randy, and Martha and spouses. The joy of his life were his grandchildren: Brittany Reece, Connor Howe, Jessie Reece, Dylan Reece, Tucker Reece, Audrey Howe, and Ben Reece. He has seven nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews. Bill had some special kids that he loved as his own grandchildren: Ashley Farmer, Hannah Watson, Hailey Mynatt, and Rebekah Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Valley Grove Baptist Church Music Fund 9000 Sevierville Pike Knoxville, TN 37920 or Seymour Volunteer Fire Dept PO Box 241 Seymour, TN 37865.
Ralph Waldo Emerson said to leave a healthy child, a garden patch, and to make an improvement in at least on person's life is to have lived a successful life that displays the love of Christ. Bill's family has this prayer for all who loved him.
Graveside services and interment 12 PM Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please respect social distancing and wear a face covering during the graveside service. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
