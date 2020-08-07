William Gregg
Knoxville - William F. (Bill) Gregg went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He served in the US Army during World War ll. He retired from the United States Postal Service with over 30 years of service. He was a long time member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by parents, Herbert R. and Hazel F. Gregg, brother, Earl R .Gregg, sister, Hazel S. Gregg.
He is survived by daughter, Sherry G. Johnson, granddaughter, Amanda R. Johnson, great-granddaughter, Olivia K. Johnson and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. The interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Trey Black will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lincoln Park Baptist Church 830 Chickamauga Avenue Knoxville Tennessee 37917. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com