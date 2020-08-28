William "Bill" Grove
Knoxville - William "Bill" Grove, age 86, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Bill was owner of EMCO-Williams Inc. since 1988. He was born in Cumberland, Maryland, proudly served in the U S Marine Corp and graduated from Fairmont State University in Fairmont West Virginia.
Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol Grove; children, Cindy Haas and husband John, Pam Parton and husband Mike, William "Bill" Grove Jr and wife Mimi; grandchildren, Matthew and Natalie Parton, Alex and Ty Grove; great grandson, Tre'vion all of Knoxville; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Jeff King of New Windsor Maryland; nephew, Scott King and wife Becki.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 5th at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Don Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice
.