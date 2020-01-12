|
William H. Brown
Knoxville - William H. (Bill) Brown, 86, entered into eternal rest on January 10, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on March 31, 1933, in Savannah, GA, to the late Thermon B. and Bessie Pevey Brown. Bill retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1974 after 20 years of active service. He was a loving husband, father, and a wonderful uncle. Bill enjoyed racing cars, restoring antique cars, fishing, hunting, water skiing, watching hummingbirds, and watching Christian television. He was a member of Parkwest Baptist Church and a media member of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Brown; brother, Earnest Brown; and sister, Shirley Mae Roberts.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Naomi Brown of Knoxville, TN; special friends, Bill Casteel, Clay Moore, Deborah White, Susie Dickhut, and Susie Seymour; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 3:00PM in the Chapel of DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home with the Reverend Butch Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Burke Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Charles Harrell, Chad Harrell, Chase Harrell, Timmy Brown, and David Brown.
DeLoach-McKerely-Prescott Funeral Home, 220 East Sixth Street, Waynesboro, GA, 30830. Please sign our online guestbook at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020