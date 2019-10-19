|
|
William H. Johnson
William H. Johnson, departed this life October 15, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was of the Baptist faith.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Ann K. Johnson, a host of grandchildren to include, devoted granddaughter and great-grandson, whom he raised as his children, Rayneisha Thompson (Torie) Kelly and Quashawn Varnado, stepdaughter, Ramona Jenkins; devoted stepdaughter, Kim Blair; step-grandchildren, Javae and Keishawn Jenkins, a host of other relatives to include, the Ragland and Johnson families and devoted cousins, James(Mary Ann) Rhodes, James Ragland, Barbara and Melvin Lockett, Steve Pearson; very devoted friend, Willie Simpson; other friends to include, Shirley (Joe) Blair and family.
The family will receive friends, 3:00-3:30 p.m., Thursday at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 3:30 p.m., Rev. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019