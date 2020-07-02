1/1
William Hale
William Hale

Knoxville - William "Bill" J. Hale, age 94, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2020 at his home. Bill was retired from KUB, where his coworkers all knew him as "Unk". He was of the Baptist faith and he will always be remembered for his love of family, his dogs, and his garden and flowers.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jesse Hale; brother, Lester "Ish" Hale and wife Francis; sisters, Ruth McKinley and husband Ray, Theda Dyer and husband Ernie, Juanita Watson and husband Everett. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his devoted wife of nearly 68 years, Virginia Gosnell Hale; son, Mike Hale; daughter, Cindy Robinson; granddaughter, Jessi Robinson Rogers and husband Matthew; and other extended family and friends. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Pat Bullard for her recent loving care.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 1:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E Simpson Rd. Knoxville. A Private Family Entombment and Military Honors will follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bill's memory to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Berry Highland South
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
