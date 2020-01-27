|
William Harold "Bill" Calhoun PhD
Knoxville - William Harold "Bill" Calhoun PhD, 87, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Knoxville.
He was a passionate teacher and mentor, and devoted husband, father, uncle and grandfather, who possessed an undying curiosity. Bill was born in Healdsburg, CA to William Harold "Harry" Calhoun and Eva Lee (Grove) Calhoun. He graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1950 and Santa Rosa Junior College in 1952. That same year, Bill entered the Navy as an Aviation Cadet. As a Navy pilot he completed a tour on the U.S.S. Oriskany out of Alameda, California before being discharged in 1956. He married Lois Ann Heikens on September 15, 1956. Bill graduated from Stanford University in March, 1959 and completed his doctorate in Psychology at the University of California at Berkeley in June, 1964. He joined the Department of Psychology at the University of Tennessee in September, 1964 and remained a professor there until his retirement in 1998. Dr. Calhoun's long career includes teaching, research, and published papers and book chapters. He served as Department Head from 1971-1982. In his retirement Dr. Calhoun published four books, prepared a booklet of his early life up to his time in the Navy and a booklet of his Navy time. At the time of his passing he was doing genealogical research on his own family and related families.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Calhoun, son Brian (Sandy) Calhoun of Chattanooga, son Brad (Deborah) Calhoun of Clarksburg, MD, grandson Andrei, granddaughter Claire and granddaughter Mo.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 1st at the Westside Unitarian Universalist Church, where Bill was a founding and long time member. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his honor to the Westside Unitarian Universalist Church at 616 Fretz Road, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020