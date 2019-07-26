|
|
William "Bill" Harper
Wartburg - William "Bill" Harper died July 22, 2019 at his home in Wartburg Tn.
Bill was born May 7, 1929, His family moved to Wartburg Tn. from Carthage Tn. when he was a young child. He graduated from Central High School in 1947 and was a member of the Wartburg Presbyterian Church. In 1951 he graduated from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute (now Tennessee Tech University) with a BS in Chemistry. He would go on to earn a master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Tennessee. In 1954, he was drafted into the Army and participated in Operation Teapot, where he collected vital information on the effects of nuclear weapons, witnessing 14 detonations himself. After his military service, Bill worked at the Y-12 research plant in Oak Ridge for over 40 years. In his later years, he created and funded a scholarship to provide financial assistance to Tennessee Tech University students from Morgan County who pursue studies in chemistry. Bill was known for his wonderful sense of humor, love of traveling and his talent as a photographer. He deeply loved his family and his home town.
He his predeceased by his Father, William Hershal Harper and Mother, Katherine Jared Harper.
He is survived by cousins, Garland and Lucy Stanton, Brett and Sandra Stanton, Ralph and Kathy Maddox, Martin and Laura Medley, Ralph and Ann Jared, Joe and Judy Jared, and Polly McCloud.
Memorial contributions may be made to the William L. Harper Chemistry Scholarship at Tennessee Tech University.
The family will receive friendsSaturday, July 27, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. EST with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. EST. with Pastor Carolyn Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in the Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 26, 2019