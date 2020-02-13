|
|
William Harrison Crabtree
Knoxville - William Harrison Crabtree (Bill) passed away February 9, 2020, after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia being diagnosed in 2016. He was born December 3, 1942 in Charles H. Bacon Memorial Hospital during a raging snow storm. He was born to D.W. Crabtree and Eva Wallace Crabtree. He attended elementary and high school in Loudon, Tennessee and later Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. On March 9, 1962, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon receiving an honorable discharge on January 20, 1966, he went to Detroit, Michigan to work in the "car industries." He worked for Evans Products building railroad box cars and General Motors building trucks. He became a member of the United Automobile Workers and the United Steel Workers Unions. He returned to Tennessee where attended the University of Tennessee graduating in 1971 with a degree in education. He taught at Loudon High School for a year and a half. Not being particularly adept at teaching, he applied and was accepted into the UT College of Law.
Upon graduation from law school, Bill practiced law with the law firm of Sanders and Crabtree in Loudon, Tennessee until he began working with the Knox County District Attorney General's office in 1976. He served the Knox County District Attorney's Office for 40 years until his retirement in January, 2017. While at the Knox County District Attorney's Office, he served as an Assistant District Attorney and as Deputy District Attorney. He prosecuted cases ranging from public drunkenness to death penalty cases. He served five District Attorneys, Ron Webster, Ed Dorsett, B. Rex McGee, Randy Nichols and Charme Allen.
In addition to prosecuting many cases, Bill was at the forefront of prosecutor training and development in Tennessee and across the country. His knowledge, experience and dedication to service led to his appointment to the Tennessee Supreme Court's Committee on Post-Convictions, the Tennessee Supreme Court's Committee on Case Identification, and was Chair of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference's Education Committee.
While serving in the District Attorney's office, he received numerous awards including: in 2008 the B. Rex McGee Award for the pursuit of legal excellence; the 2000-01 Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference President's award; the 2010 National College of District Attorneys distinguished faculty award; the Tennessee Attorneys General Conference special recognition for dedicated and exceptional service to education and training of the division of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference from 1995-2016; in 2015, the Patrick H. McCutchen award for his dedication to the goals and ideals of Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference and his efforts to improve the quality of justice for all Tennesseans; and in 2016, he received a personal letter of acknowledgment and gratitude for his distinguished service from the United States of America Attorney General.
He was a member of St. John's Cathedral, the Tennessee District Attorney General Association, and the Knoxville Bar Association.
Bill loved spending time with his family; enjoyed his dogs, Pepper and Dulcie; RVing in the western United States; scuba diving; photography; and UT football.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Esterle Crabtree; daughter Andwylynn Crabtree Sances and husband Rick; stepsons Gregory Alexander Shanks and wife Lori; Austin Drennan Esterle Shanks and wife Alyssa; grandchildren Virginia Sances; Richard Sances; and Beau Shanks; brothers Jim Crabtree and wife Marcia; Howard Crabtree and wife Debbie; nephew Josh Crabtree and wife Angela and great nephew Elliot Crabtree; special friends Brooklyn Sawyers-Belk, husband Lamont Belk, children Tressany Sawyers and Joseph Belk.
The family thanks Shannondale Healthcare Center for their special care and support of Bill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Custodial Account for Elliot Crabtree, 2922 Misty Ridge Dr., Lenoir City, TN 37772; or to the .
The family will hold a private interment. A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville on February 29th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with reception following in the Great Hall.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 28, 2020