William Harvey
William Harvey

Knoxville - William Lee Harvey Sr (Preacher Bill Harvey), 81, went home to be with the Lord, on October 30, 2020. He was surrounded by his children and his loving wife of 61 years. Bill was born on January 30, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lovella Harvey, and sister Barbara Bell. Preacher Harvey was survived by his wife Barbara Neil Hall Harvey, two brothers, Donald and James, four children: Janice Smith and husband Dale, William L. Harvey Jr. and wife Anita, Monica Beavers, and Valerie McDaris and husband Zeb, thirteen grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

Bill was a native of East Tennessee. He proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Army, and later retired from Knoxville News Sentinel as a printer. Having given his life to the Lord Jesus Christ, Preacher Harvey served his Lord faithfully in the Knoxville Area for over fifty years.

Bro. Bill will be treasured as a loving husband, cherished father, and precious Papaw to his family. To his Christian family, he will be remembered as Preacher Harvey, the weeping preacher who shouted, "well glory".

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 12-2pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. A funeral service will be held at 2pm with Pastor Zeb McDaris, Joseph McDaris and Pastor Larry Lewis officiating. Graveside services will follow in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
