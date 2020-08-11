William Harvey (Billy) Ellis



William Harvey (Billy) Ellis, 62, left this earth bound for Heaven to be with his Lord on July 30, 2020. He eagerly anticipated his reunion with his father, Eugene, mother, Dorothy, brothers, Jimmy and Eddie, daughter, Melissa and grandson, Trevor. He leaves behind his wife, Terri Youell Ellis, daughter, Stacy (Steve) Norton, son, William Ellis, stepsons, Jonny and Ben Colwill, sisters, Berna (Bruce) McCloud, Tricia (Jerry) Kastler and Vickie (Rick) Walker, brothers, Danny (Wanda) Ellis and Roy (Sandra) Ellis, thirteen grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



There will be a memorial service at New Gray Cemetery on Thursday, August 15th, 2020, at 10:00 AM, officiated by Pastor Mike Clabough.









