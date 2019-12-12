|
William Shelton
William Herbert (Herb) Shelton, age 90, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of the late Jonathan and Clurie Hill Shelton. He was a retired wholesale produce dealer and a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran, and enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Dale Shelton, and son in law Steve Wilson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Fran Shelton, daughter JoAnn Wilson, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many friends.
Visitation will be from 4PM until 6PM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Woodhaven Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6PM, with Pastor Rick Miller officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be Saturday, December 14, at 10AM in Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shelter Animals Rescue Group, 124 Newell Lane, Oak Ridge, TN., 37830.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019