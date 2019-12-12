Services
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for William Herbert (Herb) Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Herbert (Herb) Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Herbert (Herb) Shelton Obituary
William Shelton

William Herbert (Herb) Shelton, age 90, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of the late Jonathan and Clurie Hill Shelton. He was a retired wholesale produce dealer and a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran, and enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Dale Shelton, and son in law Steve Wilson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Fran Shelton, daughter JoAnn Wilson, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many friends.

Visitation will be from 4PM until 6PM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Woodhaven Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6PM, with Pastor Rick Miller officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be Saturday, December 14, at 10AM in Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shelter Animals Rescue Group, 124 Newell Lane, Oak Ridge, TN., 37830.

To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.

Woodhaven Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William (Herb) Shelton.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William Herbert (Herb)'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -