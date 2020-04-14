|
William (Bill) Houston Pickle, Sr.
William (Bill) Houston Pickle, Sr. went home to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Mr. Pickle was born in 1940 in Sevier County, and moved with family to Knoxville in the late 1940s. He is of Christian faith, and as a youth he was a member of Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church where he had 8-year perfect church-school attendance. After graduating from Fulton High School in Knoxville and 3 years in the U.S. Naval Reserves, Bill had a catastrophic stroke from which he fought back to overcome many challenges throughout his life. In his early twenties, he attended Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where he met and married the mother of his children. He became a gifted draftsman for the naval shipyards in Jacksonville, FL and then worked on the World Atlas project at Georgia Tech. Being credited with 3 U.S. patents, he thrived on developing new creations, and was named to Who's Who of American Inventors. In his later years, he returned to Knoxville and enjoyed the downtown community living, the Knoxville and UT libraries, and several close friendships.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert C. Pickle; parents, Wesley Alfred and Rachel Pickens Pickle, brother, Robert W. Pickle; special aunt, June Greene Hardin; and the mother of his children, Marian Stapleton Pickle.
He is survived by his son, William H. Pickle, Jr.; grandchildren, Rachel Miller, Tana Kuhn, Jacob Pickle, and Bethanni Pickle; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Harper (Terry) and Janie Porter (Jim); and several cousins, nephews, and nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to via https://stjude.org or by mail to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The interment at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sevierville TN is private due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020