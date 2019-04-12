|
William Hulen Lee
Oak Ridge, TN
William Hulen Lee, 81, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on June 1 8, 1937 in High Splint, Kentucky, the son of Rev. William Hurst & Lillie Lee. In 1944 William moved with his family to the Beech Grove community of Lake City. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1956. and from Union University in Jackson in 1960 with a B.S.degree in Biology. He served from 1960-66 in the U.S. Amy Reserves after undergoing eight weeks of basic combat training in Company B, Second Battalion, First Training Regiment of the U.S. Army Training Center in Fort Jackson, S.C. Mr. Lee retired from Martin Marietta Energy System in 1997 from Oak Ridge National Laboratory after working 37 years in the Biology Division where he worked as a Research Associate and supervisor. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge where he served as usher and as deacon, teacher, and trustee at neighboring Baptist Church prior to his membership at First Baptist. In 2010 he was inducted into the Anderson County Hall of Fame as male athlete based on his outstanding records while playing basketball at Lake City High School 1952-56 and at Union University in 1956-1960. He was a long-time coach at the Boys Club of Oak Ridge and a life time fan of The University of Kentucky basketball. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker as well as a daily walker. He could readily identify wildflowers, plants, and trees as well as animals found in the woods and streams. He was especially fond of taking his grandchildren to explore in the woods and creeks just as his father had done with him. Arranging landscape rocks was another outdoor interest. Other hobbies were the collecting of art glass and of vintage marbles. Although he had many interests his primary love was for his family; his wife, children and grandchildren. His constant faith in God sustained him throughout his life. Preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. William Hurst Lee and Lillie Lee, sisters Wilma O'Bannon and Thelma Pace, and brother Elmer H. Lee. His survivors include his wife of 59 years, Barbara Wilson Lee; son William Kent Lee, Oak Ridge; son Clark Wilson Lee (Dr. Mary Lou Lee) Knoxville; grandchildren, Andrew Lee (Viviana) Winston-Salem, NC; Erin Lee and Christopher Lee, and their mother Michelle Lee, Clinton, and great grandchild, Alayna Lee of Winston- Salem NC; niece Beth Lee Palmer (Greg) and their children Peyton, Preston, Parker, and Pryce; nephew Scott Lee (Jill) and son Tanner all of Oak Ridge; nieces Pam Dunsieth (Marvin) of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Martha Mitchell (Steve) of Louisville, Kentucky; Denise (Mitch) Dougherty of Lake City; Matthew (Becky) Boggs of Fayetteville, NC; Brian (Eva) Foust of Knoxville; Jennifer (Keith) Galloway of Knoxville; and Todd (Katie) Wilson of Oak Ridge. Receiving of Friends will be Saturday April 13, 2019 from l- 2 pm with the funeral to
immediately follow at 2 pm at First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge with The Rev. Rory Naeve officiating. Internment to follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN. In lieu of flowers,
memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike Oak Ridge TN 37830.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019