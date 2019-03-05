|
|
William "Bill" Hutchinson
Harriman, TN
William "Bill" Hutchinson age 77 of Harriman passed away in home on March 1, 2019. He was born May 7, 1941 in the Swan Pond community. Bill worked as an automatic sprinkler fitter for 35 years and was a charter member of Southwest Baptist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Mildred Barger Hutchinson, grandparents Marcus and Maude Williams and Mart and Minnie Hutchinson, nephew Michael Hutchinson, cousin Rebecca William. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years Faye C. Hutchinson, son Craig Hutchinson and wife Pam of Midway, daughter Becky Ridge and Brad of Georgia, Grandchildren Candi Bartlett of Kingston, Zack, Zoey, and Zayne Ridge of Georgia, Great Grandson Cole Bartlett of Kingston, nephew J.W. Hutchinson of Oregon, cousin Phoebe Humphrey of Swan Pond, and special friend Jimmy Coley. Funeral 8pm Monday March 4, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Plemons and the Rev. Ray Bearden officiating. Burial 11am Tuesday in the Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8pm Monday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019