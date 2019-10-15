|
William "Bill" Hutchison
Knoxville - William "Bill" Hutchison, age 87, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Monday morning, October 14, 2019.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Lee Hutchison; son, Allen Hutchison.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Judy Hutchison; daughter, Debbie and Jeff Jones; son, Bryan and Jennifer Hutchison; step daugthers, Wanda and Gary Briney and Ronda Agee; he also leaves seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; siblings, Jason Hutchison, Kay Lusby and Carl Hutchison.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th at West Park Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Al Cage officiating.
Donations may be made to West Park Baptist Church Bread of Life Food Pantry.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019