Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Knoxville, TN
Dr. William J. Kelch

Dr. William J. Kelch Obituary
Dr. William J. Kelch

Knoxville - Dr. William J. Kelch (Bill), age 74, of Knoxville, passed away on May 13, 2020. He was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. Bill earned a DVM from Michigan State University as well as a Ph.D. in Epidemiology from the University of Tennessee Veterinary College. He also served as an Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Tennessee.

Bill Kelch was a person with a great soul. He was always ready and willing to help others. He would, and often did, fly half-way around the world to help or comfort others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Putnam Kelch.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary G. Leitnaker; brother, Thomas G. Kelch; and sister-in-law, Candace Kelch.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 27 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville (face masks must be worn).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Emergency and Critical Care Fund at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020
