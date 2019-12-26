|
|
William Jack Hill
Seymour - Hill, William (Bill) Jack Jr. of Seymour passed away on December 20, 2019 after a long and courageous battle. Marine Corps Veteran, had a love for fishing, nature, and the outdoors. He worked for Shoffner Mechanical Contractors, Melvin and Simon Properties, and Bush Brothers. Preceded in death by his devoted wife, Connie (Hammock); their son, William J. Hill III; his mother, Ida Durham; sister, Linda Hill; brother, Noah Durham.
Survived by brother, Lee Hill; brother, John Hill (Sheila); sister, Diana Wright; several nieces and nephews, and his special furry companion, Little Man.
A special thank you to the staff of Leconte Medical Center, and Sevierville Health and Rehab.
The Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28th from 12 PM - 2 PM at Berry Highland South, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN, 37920 with a service to follow at 2 PM. Friends and family will then proceed to the cemetery for entombment. In lieu of flowers, offer a "Hand Up" to a Veteran.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019