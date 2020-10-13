William James Morgan



William James Morgan died on September 25, 2020. Born in 1929, he grew up in Berea, Kentucky and was retired after a lengthy career at UT. Among his many jobs was serving as the University's first Director of Public Occasions, in which he planned and supervised numerous events of all kinds all across the state. He also spent a decade as manager of University Concerts, during which he produced the first Elvis Concerts ever in Tennessee, two sold out performances at old Stokley Athletics Center. In addition, he managed Hunter Hills Theater's first years after the Gatlinburg facility was gifted to UT. Another assignment was as travel manager for the UT Singers, mostly during the time the performers were directed by Dr. Guy Bockman, and he took the group abroad to perform seven times. He also served as UT liaison to the Tennessee Press Association and supervised the annual UT/TPA contests that honored excellence by the state newspapers.



As a USAF veteran of the Korean conflict and a long-time general aviation pilot, he flew Civil Air Patrol aircraft during a number of search and rescue operations in East Tennessee. Among other activities he created a bird sanctuary wherever he lived and displayed owls at the Knoxville Zoo. He also restored two antique cars and was a model railroader.



A long time member of Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church and a two-time president of that congregation, he sang in the choir for several years.



Predeceased by his first wife, Lillian, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Nanne, his children, Bill Jr., Jayne Morgan, Carol (Michael) McElroy, and grandson, Jesse Morgan. He is also survived by his step children Tamela Wells and Rucker Wells and step grandchildren Rachel and Gretchen Laity.



Due to Covid-19 a Goodbye Observance will be held at TVUUC at a later date.









