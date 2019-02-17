|
|
William Jason Dearing
Knoxville, TN
William Jason Dearing, age 35, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born August 30, 1983 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
William is preceded in death by father, William David Dearing. He is survived by his loving mother, Sally Dearing; children, Isaac, Adrianna and Delina, and fiancee, Carrie Caldwell and her two daughters, Carina and Brianna.
A Celebration of William's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019