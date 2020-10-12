1/1
William Joseph "Billy" Ishee
William Joseph "Billy" Ishee

Knoxville - William Joseph "Billy" Ishee passed away at his home on October 10, 2020, one day after his 43rd birthday. He attended Calvary Baptist Church, and also Grace Lutheran Church with his parents.

Billy graduated from Farragut High School in 2000. He then lived at Rainbow Acres Knoxville where he participated in church and social activities. He especially loved attending summer camp each year at Camp Carson. He also worked for 18 years at Sunshine Industries where he was very proud of his work. Billy was always very sweet and gentle.

Billy is survived by his parents, David and Janice Ishee of Knoxville; brothers, James (Lisa) of Vancouver Canada, Peter (Kari) of Nashville, and Michael of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery in Farragut with Pastor Rich Elseroad officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes, P.O Box 682789, Franklin, TN 37068.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
