William K. "Bill" Mullins
William K. "Bill" Mullins

William K. "Bill" Mullins, age 88, passed away September 14th, 2020, peacefully at home in Parsons, TN, formerly of New Market, TN, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife Kay Mullins, son William K. "Kenny" Mullins, Jr(Vickie) of Powell, TN and daughter Shawn Hutchison(Kevin) of Ball, Louisiana, 6 Grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Winston M. (Bud) Mullins, parents WM and Bertha Mullins. He was a Tennessee tobacco warehouseman, developer and farmer. Per his request there will be a private service for family only.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
