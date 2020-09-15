William K. "Bill" Mullins



William K. "Bill" Mullins, age 88, passed away September 14th, 2020, peacefully at home in Parsons, TN, formerly of New Market, TN, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife Kay Mullins, son William K. "Kenny" Mullins, Jr(Vickie) of Powell, TN and daughter Shawn Hutchison(Kevin) of Ball, Louisiana, 6 Grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Winston M. (Bud) Mullins, parents WM and Bertha Mullins. He was a Tennessee tobacco warehouseman, developer and farmer. Per his request there will be a private service for family only.









