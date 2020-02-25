|
|
William "Bill" Karl Arnold
Estill Springs - William "Bill" Karl Arnold 85 of Estill Springs, Tn. formally of Knoxville passed away February 22.
He was born in Knox. County Tn to parents Theodore and Gladys Arnold.
He had a lifelong career in the Air Force.
Preceded in death by wife Peggy, sons Charles and Karl grandchildren Tracee O'Mary and Kevin Gross.
He is survived by sister, Ann Fox and family. Children Cheryl (John) Flanagan, Karen (Connie) Mullins, and Kenneth Arnold. Grandchildren Bryan (Cornbread) O'Mary, Stacey O'Mary, Chris Flanagan, Evan Arnold, Michael, Mark, Karrie Pannell, Jenna Owens, Kelli Kraehmer and several great grandchildren, other family and friends.
A "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a later time.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020