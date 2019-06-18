Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Seymour - Bill Keller, age 66 of Seymour, TN, passed away on Friday, June 14, surrounded by his family at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Boyd Keller, Sr., and Viola Keller. Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha "Marti" Keller; their children, Erin (Nick) Wigley and Alex (Ariana) Keller; his sisters, Carol (Terry) Webb, Diane (Lynn) Hitch, and June Welch; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends, including employees and coworkers from his career managing Office Depot's Kingston Pike location. A lifelong resident of East Tennessee, Bill enjoyed spending time on his front porch, watching the wildlife that came to visit him on Chilhowee Mountain and admiring the flowers he and Marti cultivated. Bill's kindness, warmth, and indomitable spirit were an inspiration to all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friends of the Smokies, P.O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764. The family will receive friends 5-6:45 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 PM. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 18, 2019
